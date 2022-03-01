Women’s Hoops Named BASF Team of the Month

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their women’s basketball postseason award winners on Thursday. For the first time since 2018, a Golden Eagle earned all-conference honors, as Sierra Bermudez made Second Team All-PSAC West in 2021-22. Bermudez is the first Clarion player to crack the all-conference list since Amesha Harden-Pullium earned Second Team honors at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Further, she is the first Clarion freshman women’s basketball player to earn all-conference honors since Hannah Heeter did it a decade ago, after the 2011-12 season. Heeter also won PSAC West Freshman of the Year honors that season.

