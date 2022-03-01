ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Women’s Hoops Named BASF Team of the Month

LSUSports.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, La. – A perfect record of 7-0 including ranked wins over three opponents in the month of February has earned the LSU women’s basketball team BASF Team of the Month honors. The Tigers have won eight straight overall and locked up the No. 2 seed...

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Joseph News-Press

Benedictine women's hoops returns to national tournament

For the second straight season, the Benedictine women’s basketball team is heading to the NAIA postseason. The Ravens (21-10) are headed to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Concordia (Nebraska) in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 11.
BASKETBALL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
Virginian-Pilot

Despite the Princess Anne girls’ early exit, plenty of area teams remain in the VHSL basketball state semifinals

Princess Anne’s girls have long given area basketball fans something to look forward to come the VHSL state tournament semifinals, winning 13 consecutive at that stage. They followed by winning 10 state championships, the past eight included. But even in the Cavaliers’ absence following their 40-34 loss to Norview on Friday in the Class 5 quarterfinals, Hampton Roads is enjoying a vintage ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Longwood Lancers earn first berth in NCAA Tournament

The Longwood Lancers are Big South champions and headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history after beating Winthrop, 79-58. Longwood transitioned to Division I in 2007 and has appeared in the College Basketball Invitational twice in the last three years. With their win in the Big South Tournament final, the Lancers are an automatic qualifier in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes drop two of three to rival Gators

What started as a promising weekend for Miami fell apart with back-to-back losses to rival Florida. After winning on Friday, the No. 25 Hurricanes (8-3) dropped games on Saturday and Sunday to the Gators (10-3), losing two straight games for the first time this season after losing 11-2 in Game 3. “Jut a disappointing loss to say the least,” Miami coach Gino DiMare said after Sunday’s loss. ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
explore venango

Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Sierra Bermudez Named Second Team All-PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their women’s basketball postseason award winners on Thursday. For the first time since 2018, a Golden Eagle earned all-conference honors, as Sierra Bermudez made Second Team All-PSAC West in 2021-22. Bermudez is the first Clarion player to crack the all-conference list since Amesha Harden-Pullium earned Second Team honors at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Further, she is the first Clarion freshman women’s basketball player to earn all-conference honors since Hannah Heeter did it a decade ago, after the 2011-12 season. Heeter also won PSAC West Freshman of the Year honors that season.
CLARION, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs DL became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL

