MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since 7 a.m. Tuesday the gym inside the North Community YMCA in Minneapolis has been the place for students to be since they can’t attend school because of the teachers strike. “We secured staff on differing schedules, we created programming for the kids, things like arts and humanities, health and wellness, science and technology, so that the families can come in and get full day care here,” said Dave Grote. Grote, the child care district supervisor for the Y, says parents and some teachers began dropping off kids early Tuesday, knowing this is one of the safest places...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO