The saying "locals know best" typically rings true, which is why I asked the folks of Grand Junction, Colorado to recommend their favorite car wash in town. Vehicle maintenance can be such a chore, but it has to be done to keep your vehicle in the best shape. When it comes to car washes, I typically don't get them done as often as I probably should. However, after my most recent trip to the front range, I was definitely in need of one ASAP.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO