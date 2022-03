Lil Wayne has been in the rap game for some time, since the age of 12, and has released countless songs in that time. Being around that long has changed his artistic process. In a new interview with the I Am Athlete podcast featuring Brandon Marshall, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Adam “Pac-Man” Jones, and Omar Kelly, Wayne was asked how long it takes for him to write lyrics. “It depends on what it is,” he said around the 35:50 minute mark. “When it’s my shit, on god, man, I could take seven weeks on two lines.”

