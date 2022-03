UPDATE: Gabe Sapolsky has now issued a statement on AEW’s purchase of Ring of Honor. The former booker for the company took to Twitter and Instagram to post:. “Congrats to Tony Khan on becoming owner of Ring Of Honor. I never dreamed 20 years ago that it would be a part of a prominent promotion on TBS. This is wild. So happy that many more can enjoy the legacy of ROH and it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO