In my telehealth functional medicine clinic, one of the biggest things I work on with my patients is how to make healthier choices at the grocery store. Whether you are new to the well-being community or a longtime member, you may not realize that it's not enough to take brands at face value. In fact, I've found most "clean," "healthy," "organic," and "natural" snacks and foods are far from nutritious.

NUTRITION ・ 5 DAYS AGO