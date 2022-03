After everything, Aaron Rodgers is ready for another go with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback is returning to the team after agreeing to a four-year, $200 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports, in a deal that will make him the NFL's highest-paid player based on average annual salary. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official. The deal also includes $153 million guaranteed.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO