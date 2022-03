With Mardi Gras over, New Orleans will lift its indoor mask mandate on Thursday, following the lead other U.S. cities in recent weeks that have ended COVID-19 restrictions. Mayor LaToya Cantrell re-imposed the city's mask requirement in January during the omicron surge, arguing it was necessary to help protect public health during Carnival season. But as the number of people infected or hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to drop through the weeks of balls, parades and other gatherings, officials hinted that they would end restrictions when the tide of visitors ebbed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO