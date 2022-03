Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (0-1) Real Madrid hosts Paris Saint-Germain looking to reverse the 1-0 first-leg loss in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé, who scored the stoppage-time winner in Paris, is expected to play. Mbappé had injured his left foot in training on Monday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said 'œhe is fine.' Madrid will be without two regular starters because of yellow-card suspensions - Casemiro and Ferland Mendy. Toni Kroos was hoping to recover from a muscle injury in time to make it to the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to use young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield, while Pochettino can pick Argentine forward Ángel Di MarÃa if Mbappé has a setback. Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row.

