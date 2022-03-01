ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles. A statement that went up on Djokovic's website on Tuesday said that the two men 'œagreed to end their partnership' after last year's season-ending ATP Finals....

Community Policy