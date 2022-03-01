Novak Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Marian Vajda

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (0-1) Real Madrid hosts Paris Saint-Germain looking to reverse the 1-0 first-leg loss in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Kylian MbappÃ©, who scored the stoppage-time winner in Paris, is expected to play. MbappÃ© had injured his left foot in training on Monday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said 'œhe is fine.' Madrid will be without two regular starters because of yellow-card suspensions - Casemiro and Ferland Mendy. Toni Kroos was hoping to recover from a muscle injury in time to make it to the match at the Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to use young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield, while Pochettino can pick Argentine forward Ãngel Di MarÃa if MbappÃ© has a setback. Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row.

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO