Authorities search for Bigfork bank robbery suspect

The suspect of an attempted armed bank robbery in Bigfork remained at large Tuesday afternoon, authorities warned.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, deputies were alerted of the attempted robbery at Glacier Bank around 2:50 p.m. The suspect fled before law enforcement arrived, but did not leave with any money, Heino reported.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Heino said law enforcement officers were actively searching Tuesday afternoon for the suspect in the surrounding area using dogs and by helicopter. He said the suspect fled on foot.

Bigfork schools entered lock down status, but most students had left the campus by that time.

A security camera image of the alleged suspect shows a person wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, knit cap, blue shirt and pants.

People who may have seen the individual should call the Flathead County Tip line at 406-758–5585.