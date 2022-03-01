ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Authorities search for Bigfork bank robbery suspect

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

The suspect of an attempted armed bank robbery in Bigfork remained at large Tuesday afternoon, authorities warned.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, deputies were alerted of the attempted robbery at Glacier Bank around 2:50 p.m. The suspect fled before law enforcement arrived, but did not leave with any money, Heino reported.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Heino said law enforcement officers were actively searching Tuesday afternoon for the suspect in the surrounding area using dogs and by helicopter. He said the suspect fled on foot.

Bigfork schools entered lock down status, but most students had left the campus by that time.

A security camera image of the alleged suspect shows a person wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, knit cap, blue shirt and pants.

People who may have seen the individual should call the Flathead County Tip line at 406-758–5585.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicles at Glacier Bank in Bigfork following a report of an attempted armed robbery at the bank on Tuesday, March 1. (Taylor Inman/Bigfork Eagle)

