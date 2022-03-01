Historic Preservation Commission says new Pocatello High School signs violate city code

The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission has taken issue with two new signs that were recently installed at Pocatello High School because the commission says they violate the city’s historic district signage code.

The two signs — one a Thunder the Bison logo that sits atop a pole along North Arthur Avenue and the other a sign installed on the side of the school building along West Lander Street that reads “Pocatello Thunder” — are allegedly not compliant with the city’s sign code because of their size and internal lighting features.

Jim Anglesey, who serves as a liaison between the Pocatello City Council and the Historic Preservation Commission, said Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 did not apply for a permit nor consult with the commission prior to installing the signs.

The school district has since submitted an application that is expected to be considered during a public meeting of the commission at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers at Pocatello City Hall. It remains to be seen whether the school district’s application will be approved, but based on existing city code, Anglesey said, the two signs do not meet the criteria for approval.

If the commission does not approve the Pocatello High School signs, the school district can either take down the signs, alter them to meet city requirements or take their application to the Pocatello City Council which can overrule the commission.

The signs, which cost the district more than $17,000, were installed on Dec. 10, 2021.

School District 25 said that it did not know the signs were not in compliance with city code prior to their installation. The district provided a statement from the Pocatello-based Blaze Sign & Graphic Design, which was contracted to make the signs, saying that the design company had accidentally overlooked the permit requirement.

“In preparation to meet the deadlines for the fabrication and installation of the PHS signs, our team inadvertently overlooked finalizing the application process outlined by the Historic Preservation Commission,” said Nicki Johnson, owner of Blaze Sign & Graphic Design. “We are continuing to work with PCSD 25 administrators on corrective measures, including retroactively applying for a certificate of appropriateness to ensure the signs are in compliance with city code.”

Johnson told the Idaho State Journal that her team is willing to do whatever it needs to do to fix the error and make the signs compliant with the city signage code.

The school district said in an email to the Journal that if the commission does not approve the permit application for the two signs, it would be “responsive to (the commission’s) decision, and if necessary, review the options presented by (the commission) and determine a course of action.”

While the district doesn’t appear to have intentionally sidestepped the Historic Preservation Commission with the PHS signs, Anglesey said there’s nonetheless been a trend of businesses in the city opting to ask for forgiveness rather than permission when updating their facades in ways that violate the city’s codes.

Anglesey said such noncompliance has not only made his job as a city council liaison difficult, but it also threatens to tarnish Pocatello’s historic assets and cultural identity.

“If businesses continue to be in violation, the city could lose its cultural and historic identity and assets,” Anglesey said. “Historic preservation isn’t just something that somebody came up with overnight. It’s a national movement to protect the cultural assets of cities and towns and states in our country.”

He continued, “It’s important to preserve these places because they are an identity for the city, and not only that, but there’s also study after study that these historic buildings are economically profitable for both the community and the government. So, from an economic, aesthetics and cultural perspective, it’s really important that we protect these places. If we don’t, we create a place that nobody cares about.”