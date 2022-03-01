East Valley speakeasy keeps expanding

The Ostrich, a speakeasy in historic downtown Chandler, introduces a new team of employees, kicking off a new era for the ‘20s, prohibition-themed cocktail bar.

The Ostrich welcomes Craft Operations Manager Tyler Zhorne, Craft Bar Manager Jared Ammon, lead bartender Samantha Dengler, bartender Adam Slaton and server Tyler Yenkala to the team. Opened in 2015 by Crust Simply Italian owner Michael Merendino, the New York native describes his new team of talented craft cocktail bartenders as the “craft gurus.”

“We believe the team we have today is our ‘all-star team.’ The caliber of talent we have at Ostrich is outstanding with each person bringing something unique,” said Merendino, “The best part is, with this team, our guests benefit the most.”

With seven years of bartending experience under his belt, Zhorne helps lead a team of artisan bartenders who embody the art and passion of classic drink making.

“The team that we have formed at The Ostrich is full of personality, passion, and goals. They are all working on bettering themselves which carries over to their work and they are not afraid to express themselves,” said Zhorne. “We have changed the culture, enabling people to thrive and grow. We continue to educate and motivate our team to continue to grow as individuals.”

The new staff aims to incorporate more community into The Ostrich, launching a reverse happy hour to accommodate late-night industry guests and partnering with West Alley BBQ, Tiki Dan, Matt Pladgeman of 36 Below, and Miguel Mora with Martina's in Scottsdale for upcoming special events.

Hidden underground in the San Marcos Hotel in the basement of Crust Simply Italian, The Ostrich is inspired by the city’s history, offering a unique craft cocktail lounge that gives customers the thrilling experience of a prohibition 1920s speakeasy.

Bartenders at The Ostrich can create custom cocktails based on the guest's most-loved ingredients. Titled the "dealer's choice," customers let their bartender design a cocktail made one-of-a-kind for them. The "dealer's choice" is perfect for those who are indecisive, new to cocktails or want to try something new.

The Ostrich in Chandler is closed Mondays. It is open at 5 p.m. with a new Happy Hour Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. and are introducing a Reverse Happy Hour Tuesday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to midnight. Saturdays and Sundays they open at 6 p.m.

The Ostrich serves craft cocktails, wine, draft and handheld beer, and East Coast-style Italian Food from the Crust Simply Italian kitchen, located in Chandler at 10 N. San Marcos Place.

The Ostrich will soon be expanding to Gilbert with a location at Williams Field and Recker Road.

For information on The Ostrich, visit https://crustrestaurants.com/the-ostrich/.