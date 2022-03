The 2021 version of the New York Yankees–Boston Red Sox rivalry certainly turned on a dime, didn’t it?. When the season began — OK, through the early portion of the summer — this felt like an exact redux of 2009, when Boston whomped the Bombers so badly that most of us wished for an early death. Our only hope was that things could miraculously swing in New York’s direction in the second half, wrapping the season series around its typical .500 plateau and ending in a World Series win like that last instance.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO