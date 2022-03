One concern you may have if you’re a Hoosier farmer is the price you’re paying now for fertilizer, or even being able to get it. The price of anhydrous has shot up 210% since Sept. 2020 and liquid nitrogen is up over 159%, according to Farm Bureau. When you consider that fertilizer makes up about 15% of what farmers spend as part of their expenses, that certainly could eat into a lot of farm budgets.

