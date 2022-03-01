Headline goes here

On a cool day in Carlsbad, Nick Sinutko presents me with one of Campfire’s current menu cocktails, the Over/Under. He describes the drink as “a super juicy, refreshing, and herbaceous cocktail that utilizes grape as an ingredient in three different ways.” Sinutko starts the count, “First, with fresh grapes that get cooked down with sugar and a trio of botanicals that include juniper, rosehips, and hibiscus. Second, in the small production vermouth sourced from Santa Barbara.” And third, “by using Cappelletti, an Italian grape-based amaro with a light bitterness.” Given his background in wine, “and our hyper-curated domestic natural wine list here at Campfire,” he says, “I have always wanted to feature grapes in a cocktail in a way that was interesting and complex, rather than just one-noted and fruity.”
Comments / 0