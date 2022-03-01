Headline goes here

Reviews of two absolutely dreadful home video releases this week; but first, a word from Popeye. -mate Matthew Lickona’s extended brood to the world of old-school animated wizardry — Tex, Bugs, Tashlin, etc. His youngest young’n Mira is about to turn three, and she is at last able to get a feel for visual storytelling, so the osmotic world of Max and Dave Fleischer seemed like a logical jumping-off point. Each short was followed by a round of call and response. What does Popeye eat to give him strength? SPINACH! What Is the name of the little sailor Popeye babysits? SWEET PEA! What is the name of Popeye’s girlfriend? LILY! Lily?! Bist meshuggah? When asked if she meant Olive Oyl, Mira stood pat on Lily. A minute later, we ran into Matthew. “Daddy,” I asked him, “what’s the name of Popeye’s girlfriend.” His smiling reply was immediate: “Lily.” I was flummoxed: what is with these Lickonas and Lily? Have I suddenly awakened in the Bizarro universe, or has my wholly rational fear of dementia at last consumed me? As my head began to spin faster than Linda Blair’s at 78 rpm, Matthew put a hand on my shoulder and my mind to rest: “I was walking past the window just now and heard the two of you.”

