Headline goes here

Cover picture for the articleNo I am originally from Bakersfield. I am a pipe fitter, so I travel around a lot for work. I’ve been in Ocean Beach for the last 6 months. I started surfing when I was 12, not consistently though. My dad doesn’t surf. My uncle and my cousins do. I would...

People

California Dog Missing for 12 Years Reunites with 'Excited' Owner: 'I'm Still in Shock'

A sweet dog named Zoey, who went missing 12 years ago, recently reunited with her family in California. After disappearing over a decade ago, Zoey turned up in Stockton, California, as a stray. Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin picked up the canine after the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call about an "old and unwell " stray dog left on a piece of rural property on Feb. 10, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post about Zoey.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Why Are Millionaires From All Over the Country Moving to This Little-Known Arizona Suburb?

For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
HOMELESS
State
Hawaii State
Outdoor Life

After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Violinist Alex DePue killed in Mexican car accident

On January 27, a car accident in Mexico claimed the life of violinist Alex DePue, The Modern Paganini. DePue lived up to that 2018 album title, winning competitions from an early age and playing with his brothers Zach, Wallace, and Jason. Performing as The DePue Brothers, they created genre-defying compositions that proved a popular live staple. Challenging what the fiddle could do was DePue’s specialty. His cover version of “Owner Of a Lonely Heart” by Yes has garnered over four million views on YouTube, and was featured on site’s homepage. One of those viewers was guitarist Steve Vai, who then featured DePue in the Grammy-nominated live video and the album Where the Wild Things Are and hired him as a touring violinist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Life as an “Indo-Dutch” child

“Me?” says Robert Alfonso. “I am a half-breed.” He says it just as a matter of fact. No apology, no irony. A statement about his life as an “Indo-Dutch” child. We’re sitting at his new Cafe Indonesia in National City, one of the first such in San Diego. He says people remember the British Empire, but not the Dutch Empire, except for Apartheid South Africa. But they ruled Indonesia, and all of its 17,500 islands, for centuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Lockdown thriller

Reviews of two absolutely dreadful home video releases this week; but first, a word from Popeye. -mate Matthew Lickona’s extended brood to the world of old-school animated wizardry — Tex, Bugs, Tashlin, etc. His youngest young’n Mira is about to turn three, and she is at last able to get a feel for visual storytelling, so the osmotic world of Max and Dave Fleischer seemed like a logical jumping-off point. Each short was followed by a round of call and response. What does Popeye eat to give him strength? SPINACH! What Is the name of the little sailor Popeye babysits? SWEET PEA! What is the name of Popeye’s girlfriend? LILY! Lily?! Bist meshuggah? When asked if she meant Olive Oyl, Mira stood pat on Lily. A minute later, we ran into Matthew. “Daddy,” I asked him, “what’s the name of Popeye’s girlfriend.” His smiling reply was immediate: “Lily.” I was flummoxed: what is with these Lickonas and Lily? Have I suddenly awakened in the Bizarro universe, or has my wholly rational fear of dementia at last consumed me? As my head began to spin faster than Linda Blair’s at 78 rpm, Matthew put a hand on my shoulder and my mind to rest: “I was walking past the window just now and heard the two of you.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Scott West’s Abbey Road adventure

“I wanted to work with Miles Showell at the hallowed Abbey Road Studios in London, because he is perhaps the best mastering engineer in the world right now,” says Scott West about recording his new song “Back To Omaha” in the UK. Showell is a 2022 Grammy Award nominee who has mastered albums by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Sting, The Police, Abba, and Queen. “I wanted to do ‘Back To Omaha’ at Abbey Road because it’s where The Beatles recorded ‘Eleanor Rigby’ with the cool double string quartet arrangement. I knew that Miles could really bring out the strings and my double string quartet arrangement during the bridge… Miles really made the orchestra and strings come to life.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

March: “Kent House”

After arriving on Monhegan Island in spring 1906, Rockwell Kent bought a lot on Horn’s Hill overlooking the village and began to build himself a house, which he finished sufficiently to move into that fall. In summer 1907 his mother, Sarah, came out to Monhegan with the rest of the family—all of whom fell in love with the island. The following year, Kent built a house for her.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Surfing
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
San Diego weekly Reader

Campfire’s Over/Under: grapes above, agave below

On a cool day in Carlsbad, Nick Sinutko presents me with one of Campfire’s current menu cocktails, the Over/Under. He describes the drink as “a super juicy, refreshing, and herbaceous cocktail that utilizes grape as an ingredient in three different ways.” Sinutko starts the count, “First, with fresh grapes that get cooked down with sugar and a trio of botanicals that include juniper, rosehips, and hibiscus. Second, in the small production vermouth sourced from Santa Barbara.” And third, “by using Cappelletti, an Italian grape-based amaro with a light bitterness.” Given his background in wine, “and our hyper-curated domestic natural wine list here at Campfire,” he says, “I have always wanted to feature grapes in a cocktail in a way that was interesting and complex, rather than just one-noted and fruity.”
CARLSBAD, CA
KMPH.com

World of Outlaws sprint car tour heading to Tulare, Merced this month

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is heading to California and making a few stops throughout the Golden State. For the first time since 2019, the World of Outlaws is making a three-week trip throughout California, featuring six races at five tracks through the month of March. You can find the list of participating counties and locations down below:
TULARE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bass biting near Imperial Beach outfall pipe

Dock Totals 2/20 – 2/26: 771 anglers aboard 36 half-day to 1.5-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 15 bocaccio, 132 calico bass (109 released), 96 halfmoon, 3 halibut, 64 lingcod, 43 perch, 1,010 rockfish, 388 sand bass, 2 sanddab, 2 sand sole, 501 sculpin, and 94 whitefish.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Caught in Palermo During a Plague, Mockingbird, Del Mar Gem Faire

A 25-year-old Anthony van Dyck visited Palermo during his transformative sojourn in Italy (1621-27). In May 1624, after his arrival to paint the Spanish viceroy, Emanuele Filiberto (1588-1624), the city’s most disastrous plague struck. It ultimately claimed 10,000 lives - including that of Filiberto. Terrifying as it was for the artist, van Dyck’s involuntary quarantine was a boon for the history of art. He used that time to create a series of paintings which transformed Saint Rosalie into Palermo’s main patron saint. In this docent-led talk, virtually examine those paintings and some of his portraits.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

1970s redevelopment of downtown San Diego, Helix Lake showdown

Tom Hom says that his Gaslamp District will avoid the problems of a similar district in St. Louis that has now deteriorated because San Diego’s will be locally governed, where St.Louis’s was not. “There have been lots of other successes with areas like this — Pioneer Square in Seattle and Gastown in Vancouver have had their property values go way up.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC10

Local runners take on retired Navy Seal's 4x4x48 challenge

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Four miles, every four hours, for two days. That's the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge. The third annual event sees a former Navy Seal embark on an ultramarathon aimed at supporting charities across the world. For the first time, runners from the Sacramento region will join the retired Navy Seal while supporting a variety of causes near to their hearts.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Carlsbad Aquafarm is making locals shellfish

In the parking lot, it takes me a moment to realize what’s missing. I’m standing beside the old power plant in Carlsbad, only I don’t recognize it at first, because the stack is gone. The defunct plant is being dismantled, and though I can’t exactly be sentimental toward a smokestack, it is disorienting to be without a landmark associated with so many fun Tamarack surf sessions.
CARLSBAD, CA

