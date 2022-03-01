Nordstrom Climbing Back from Covid Downturn

Click here to read the full article. CEO Edward Rosenfeld said the company is facing transit times of about 70 days, up from a pre-pandemic average of 30 days.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalNike Pullback Hits Foot Locker Stock HardBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionAllbirds Eyes New Channel for GrowthBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
Comments / 0