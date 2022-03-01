ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom Climbing Back from Covid Downturn

By Tiffany Montgomery
Cover picture for the articleIndustry department store customer Nordstrom, which has been slow to bounce back, struck an optimistic note...

Reuters

Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores

March 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) soared more than 32% on a faster-than-expected recovery at the company's off-price Rack outlets that raised hopes about the department store's ability to stanch further marketshare losses to bigger rivals. The company wrestled with severe shortages of women's apparel and shoes...
Footwear News

Nordstrom Shares Jump After Reporting Improvements in Rack Business

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom’s Rack business is improving. The department store retailer shared on Tuesday that Nordstrom Rack, its off-price arm, is in the process of recovery. While Rack sales declined 5% in Q4 compared to 2019, the business saw an improvement of 320 basis points over Q3, as the company focuses on driving inventory and improving selling prices. “We have a lot of effort going on in our Rack business,” said Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom in a call with investors. “And while we saw some improvements last quarter, we have a ways to go. And we’re hard...
