Nordstrom Climbing Back from Covid Downturn

Steve Madden heels, Levi's jeans and more are calling your name. You’d be hard pressed to find yourself a fashionista who doesn’t get excited over a Nordstrom winter sale, and if you haven’t yet experienced one for yourself, it’s high-time to hop onboard. Not only is the retailer known to carry some of the most prestigious and widely-loved brands (think Levi’s and Steve Madden), but you’ll be treated to a handful of younger brands such as Re Ona, as well as Nordstrom’s household brands such as BP. All the better to shop them while they’re on sale.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO