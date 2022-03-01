ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NLRB must rethink ruling that company's layoffs were illegal - appeals court

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He4N9_0eStpRGA00

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board improperly shrugged off a manufacturer's long history of layoffs when it found that the company violated federal labor law by shedding 10 workers in the middle of contentious union negotiations, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Wendt Corp, which makes scrap-metal recycling equipment, had laid off workers at least six times in a 17-year period and that pattern could bolster the company's claim that a round of layoffs in 2018 were unrelated to union talks.

Wendt that year temporarily laid off 10 unionized employees in New York while collective-bargaining talks with an affiliate of the International Associations of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers union were ongoing, and after managers allegedly made threatening comments to union supporters, according to court filings.

The NLRB in 2020 rejected Wendt's claim that it had a "past practice" of laying off employees when demand decreased, showing that the 2018 layoffs were not a form of retaliation against union members.

But the board in doing so failed to explain why it distinguished between the two rounds of layoffs that only involved union members and the several others since 2001 that affected a larger pool of employees, Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday.

The panel included Circuit Judges Cornelia Pillard and Harry Edwards.

Lawyers at Schröder Joseph & Associates who represent Wendt did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NLRB declined to comment.

The court upheld the rest of the NLRB's decision, which said Wendt had unlawfully disciplined a union supporter, promoted three workers into non-union jobs without replacing them, and delayed annual performance reviews as a way to withhold salary increases.

The case is Wendt Corp. v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1319.

For Wendt: Ginger Schroder of Schröder Joseph & Associates

For the NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Appeals court won't punish lawyers who skirted COVID rules

(Reuters) - Three attorneys who violated a Washington, D.C.-based federal appeals court's COVID-19 protocols will not face any punishment for bringing more attendees to an oral argument than they were allowed, the court said in a Friday ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

NLRB Must Weigh Firm’s Past Layoff Practices, Court Says (1)

A federal appeals court in Washington mostly upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling against an equipment manufacturer, though it told the board to reconsider the company’s defense for unilaterally laying off union workers. The NLRB had rejected Wendt Corp.’s argument that the temporary layoff of 10 workers was...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wilkins
Washington Times

Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys, an issue that has played a role throughout his case over the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Nlrb#Layoffs#Labor Law#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#Ornamental#Circuit Judges#Wendt Corp
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Washington Times

Biden DOJ goes to Supreme Court to restart COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Navy SEALs

The Biden administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to unblock a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the military and allow the Navy to consider vaccination status when deploying service members. A lower court imposed the injunction after service members challenged the mandate, citing religious exemptions. The administration said the injunction...
SUPREME COURT
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy