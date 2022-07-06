Transactional

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld three Tris Pharma Inc patents covering a form of its ADHD drug Quillivant, rejecting a challenge from Teva Pharmaceuticals-owned generic drugmaker Actavis Laboratories FL Inc.

New Zealand Central Bank warns NAB's local unit over anti-money laundering breaches, article with image

New Zealand's central bank on Friday issued a formal warning to National Australia Bank Ltd's local unit for failing to report around 50,000 transactions as required by anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Reuters

Bannon's lawyer asks to withdraw from case -filing

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Steve Bannon is seeking to withdraw from representing the adviser to former President Donald Trump in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at trial, according to a court document filed on Friday.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv pleads for weapons as Putin warn of ‘catastrophic’ energy price hike

Ukraine urged its allies to send more weapons as the country’s chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces are close to attacking storage facilities and command centres as Moscow’s forces took an “operational pause due to losses and to resupply”.Meanwhile, Pentagon said the US will send Kyiv an additional $400m in military assistance, with weaponry heavily focused on high-precision long-range weapons.Earlier, the Kremlin warned that Ukraine must strike a peace deal with Russia or face “slipping down this hill” to ruin.Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to London, issued the threat in an interview with Reuters in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador. Read More Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?Why is WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia?Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv in war against Russia
Reuters

Reuters

