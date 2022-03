Greggs, the bakery and fast food chain, has warned that rising cost pressures could see the prices of some of its products go up for the second time this year.The Newcastle-based chain was already forced to raise the price of its sausage rolls by 5p in January as part of a wider increase that saw other products rise by 10p. Now, though, it says “further changes are expected to be necessary” due to the prices of ingredients increasing. Fears of wheat and sunflower oil shortages, from both Ukraine and Russia, have added to existing inflation, caused by energy price...

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO