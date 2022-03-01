ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian invasion of Ukraine expected to impact energy markets

By CAROL RYAN DUMAS Capital Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia is a significant player in global energy markets, and its invasion of Ukraine and the response from Western countries are expected to impact oil and gas supplies and prices, according to Rabobank researchers. “In global energy markets, it’s really hard to overstate Russia’s importance,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy...

