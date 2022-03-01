Litigation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that due to national security concerns two former CIA contractors cannot be questioned in a Polish investigation into the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure who was repeatedly subjected to a type of torture called waterboarding.

