The Brooklyn Nets continue to stumble along as the postseason draws closer and closer. While Kevin Durant is back in the lineup, Kyrie Irving is still a part-time player and Ben Simmons isn’t ready to make his debut yet because of a back issue. Now, a key veteran in LaMarcus Aldridge is dealing with a hip injury that will keep him out at least the next two games.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO