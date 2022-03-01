ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dax Shepard Wants to Remind You He Dated Ashley Olsen

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Dax Shepard lips aren’t sealed. On...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Unlikely Celebrity Couples You Never Knew Dated — Ashley Olsen, Dax Shepard and More

The heart wants what it wants! Tons of celebrities have gotten away with keeping their relationships under wraps, especially when they’re an unlikely match. In 2009, Taylor Swift made headlines when kicking off a pretty surprising relationship with her Valentine’s Day costar and Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner. Romance rumors started swirling after the pair were frequently spotted on dates and seen sitting front row at a hockey game. In December of that year, the couple were rumored to be heading for splitsville.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Olsen
Person
Dax Shepard
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armchair Expert
SheKnows

Dax Shepard Blew Our Minds Revealing He Dated This Teen Star Before Kristen Bell

Click here to read the full article. Occasionally, Hollywood celebrities surprise us with dating facts that we never knew. Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard dropped a big romance bomb on his show on Monday, revealing he dated one of the biggest child stars in the world: Ashley Olsen. Revealing that it was “15, 16 years ago,” when the duo hooked up, Shepard sang the praises of the fashion industry entrepreneur, saying that she and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were extremely dedicated to their clothing line, The Row, as they were releasing the brand. “When we were dating, it was when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy