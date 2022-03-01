Jurgen Klopp Makes Goalkeeper Decision For Liverpool's Fifth Round FA Cup Clash With Norwich

Liverpool face Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday and it looks like manager Jurgen Klopp has made a decision as to who will start in goal.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero on Sunday as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final 11-10 on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Ireland international stepped up with the penalties locked at 10-10 to score his spot-kick before watching Kepa Arrizabalaga blaze over for Liverpool to win the trophy.

Despite his heroics, Klopp explained in his pre-match press conference that Kelleher will not start against the Canaries.

"No, he will not start. He had 120 minutes. You asked me last week if he will play before and I said ‘No, he’s used to the situation that he just comes on and has to play’."

Based on this, it would seem almost certain that Alisson Becker will return to the starting lineup as Liverpool look to secure their place in the last 8.

