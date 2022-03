One of the privileges of being in the Idaho State Senate is the honor of confirming Gubernatorial Appointments. Every year, I have the opportunity to carry some appointments to the Senate Floor. This week I had the opportunity to carry the confirmation of Ray Hinchcliff to be appointed to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Ray and his family are residents of Teton County and are very involved in the community there. As I discovered, he is by far qualified to serve on this commission. His work experience, education and skills will be of great benefit to the State of Idaho. He received a unanimous vote from the Senate.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO