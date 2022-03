Dear readers, if you have not had the chance to visit the new Watertown Public Library, please do yourself a favor and do so. What you will find will amaze you. The team of people who put that library together, starting with library Director Peg Checkai, and that fans out to include more people than we have room to thank, deserves a lot of credit for so artfully blending the old and the new, and for making this place a showplace for the community.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO