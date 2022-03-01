ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being 'scrutinised'

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being "scrutinised." The 37-year-old actress - who has who has Rose, seven, with ex- husband Romain Dauriac and Cosmo, seven months, with boyfriend Colin Jost - admitted that she was "protective" of both of her own pregnancies for...

