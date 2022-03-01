Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being 'scrutinised'

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The start of spring is weeks away, but small signs of renewal keep presenting themselves. Clothing in petal-soft pastels. Fresh haircuts. Offices steadily humming back to life. That all manifests in the Zoom window, where Scarlett Johansson (salmon-colored sweater, crisp blond bob) is smiling from the Manhattan headquarters of The Outset, her new skin-care brand. Nothing about the six minimalist products suggests the star power that comes from Marvel juggernauts and art-house darlings like Lost in Translation and Her. In lieu of the actor’s name on the white boxes, there are tiny logos denoting cruelty-free formulas, a carbon-neutral facility, and cartons made using wind energy. If there’s a whiff of Johansson at all—a surname passed down by her Danish architect father—it’s in the Scandinavian simplicity of the design: frosted-glass jars with cornflower blue type.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO