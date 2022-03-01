Calhoun Foundation receives half-million dollar grant, school to rename lab

The Calhoun College Foundation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation in exchange for naming rights to the college’s Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Lab in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

The CNC lab, also known as the high bay, is now called The Gene Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing. The grant will also help fund any expansion plans to the lab, as well as create more training opportunities for future manufacturing technology students.

“The Gene Haas Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our advanced manufacturing students through scholarships over the years,” Dean of Technologies John Holley said.

He said partnering with the foundation has "strengthened" the school's manufacturing technology program.

Gene Haas is the founder, president and sole stockholder of Haas Automation, a CNC machine tool manufacturer based in Oxnard, California. Haas Automation is the largest machine tool manufacturer in the United States.