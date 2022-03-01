ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Calhoun Foundation receives half-million dollar grant, school to rename lab

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

The Calhoun College Foundation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation in exchange for naming rights to the college’s Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Lab in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

The CNC lab, also known as the high bay, is now called The Gene Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing. The grant will also help fund any expansion plans to the lab, as well as create more training opportunities for future manufacturing technology students.

“The Gene Haas Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our advanced manufacturing students through scholarships over the years,” Dean of Technologies John Holley said.

He said partnering with the foundation has "strengthened" the school's manufacturing technology program.

Gene Haas is the founder, president and sole stockholder of Haas Automation, a CNC machine tool manufacturer based in Oxnard, California. Haas Automation is the largest machine tool manufacturer in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Marquette University receives $1.2 million NSF grant to expand mathematics, science and computer science education in K-12 schools

MILWAUKEE — An interdisciplinary team led by Dr. Jill Birren, associate professor of educational policy and leadership in the Marquette University College of Education, has received a nearly $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program to expand mathematics, science and computer science education in partner school districts and schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Government Technology

Tull Family Foundation Gifts Prep School $20M for Labs, Robotics

(TNS) — The Tull Family Foundation has gifted Sewickley Academy $20 million — the largest donation in the school's history — to fund a set of projects and initiatives meant to improve the institution's academic and athletic offerings and expand access through an increased scholarship program. More...
CHARITIES
Urban Milwaukee

Marquette School of Dentistry professor partners on multi-million-dollar NIH grant for no-show prevention in underserved populations

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Christopher Okunseri, professor and director of the predoctoral program for dental public health at Marquette University School of Dentistry, is part of a research team that has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research for a research project titled “No-Show Prevention Practices in Dental Care Settings Serving Underserved Populations.” The NIDCR is a federal branch of the National Institutes of Health.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NWI.com

Crown Point Community Foundation awards nearly $1.5 million in grants a year

For 32 years, the Crown Point Community Foundation has carried out its mission of enhancing the quality of life in the Region by facilitating charitable giving, initiating responses to targeted needs and building permanent named endowment funds to support nonprofit organizations in the community and beyond through grants and special projects.
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
State
California State
Decatur, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Breckenridge Texan

School board votes to spend more than half a million dollars in COVID money on new interactive panels for classrooms

Breckenridge teachers and students will have some new technology next school year to enhance the educational experience after the school board approved the use of more than half a million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to purchase of new digital interactive panels. The Breckenridge Independent School District’s Board of...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
WLBT

The Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project receives $1.5 million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two major gifts were presented to the Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project Tuesday afternoon. The Friends of the Planetarium receives $1.5 million from the Junior League of Jackson and the Community Foundation of Mississippi. The Junior League pledgeed five hundred thousand and the Community Foundation of Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
254
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy