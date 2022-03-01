ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Through My Bible Yr 2 – March 1

wels.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article22 Then a demon-possessed man who was blind and unable to speak was brought to him. Jesus healed him so that he was able to speak and to see. 23 All the people were amazed and said, “Can this be the Son of David?” [1] 24 But when the Pharisees heard...

wels.net

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Solomon
The Mountaineer

Touched by Jesus

Winter today in the Blue Ridge Mountains has been so beautiful to watch with some continued snow blowing in today. I have a new love, heart, and desire to get back out here with this new lease on life surviving COVID, double pneumonia and massive platelet drop. Even for just...
RELIGION
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Jesus called Christ

One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: A church with its own ice cream truck

I love going to church. I love ice cream. I especially love going to church, when they have ice cream!. A couple of Sundays ago, when I pulled into the parking lot of Arley’s First Baptist Church, imagine my delight when I saw an ice cream truck parked at the church. I have attended many ice-cream fellowships at churches, but I have never seen a church that had its own ice cream truck. I have now, and I like it!
RELIGION
Centre Daily

Priest watching video of his own baptism spots error. Now 100s invalidated in Michigan

Nearly 800 Michiganders’ baptisms were deemed invalid after the Archdiocese of Detroit discovered a deacon used one wrong word while conducting them. Instead of saying “I baptize,” Rev. Mark Springer, now retired, used the phrase “we baptize” during baptisms at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989, the Associated Press reported.
RELIGION
Carla Paton

The history of Easter and the pagan goddess Ēostre

OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!
womansday.com

35 Meaningful Bible Verses About Life to Boost Your Faith

Life is going to throw all kinds of things your way, from the good to the bad to the in-between. These Bible verses about life remind you that God is in your corner no matter what. He’s there to celebrate with you when things are going well, and to support and comfort you when they aren’t. He understands the tough decisions, the grief, the anxiety, and the depression you might experience. It’s in these times that you may feel called upon to reflect on Bible verses about life that speak to you and your connection with God. If you’re in a period of life where you’re feeling joyful and optimistic, then these verses also speak to how you can share your celebration with God.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy