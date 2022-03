Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gumbo. . Are you looking for a big goofball that is unaware of his own size and goofiness? Gumbo might be the guy for you! This 3-year-old mastiff/bulldog mix arrived at VHS via Puppy Pipeline Rescue of Georgia. While not always the most graceful, you will quickly be charmed by Gumbo's laid-back, "I'm just happy to be here" attitude. He has lived with other dogs, but we recommend a meet and great with everyone in the home before adoption. His adoption fee is $150 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO