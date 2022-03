Listen up, sparkling water lovers, because you’re not gonna want to miss this. Spindrift is giving away 5,000 packs of its new Blood Orange Tangerine flavor, which, ICYDK, was revealed on Feb. 22 as the brand’s latest mystery flavor. The 8-packs filled with 12-ounce cans of the new citrusy flavor will be given away during the week of Feb. 28. Here’s what you need to know about how to win free a Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine flavor pack for an early taste of the anything-but-ordinary new flavor.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO