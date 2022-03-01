ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

March 1 - Walmart joins Fort Wayne City Utilities payment options

By FROM STAFF REPORTs
fwbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Fort Wayne City Utilities has partnered with Walmart to allow customers to pay their water bills near where they live. The department made the announcement Feb. 23, adding that the addition is part of continued efforts to improve customer service. Customers can now pay their bill at any Walmart...

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Business
Fort Wayne, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
moneytalksnews.com

4 Ways Walmart Stores Are Changing in 2022

Walmart has been redesigning its stores. Now, the renovations are about to kick into high gear. Since last year, the retailer has updated nearly 1,000 locations to help shoppers navigate stores and find what they need more quickly, but that was just the first phase of Walmart’s store redesign.
RETAIL
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Popculture

Walmart Making Big Change That Could Significantly Help Shoppers

Walmart has partnered with Angi for a new service that many shoppers may find useful. The companies made a joint announcement that they will be offering home assembly services as early as this month for Walmart customers. This touch may help the big box retailer keep one step ahead of its online competitors.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Debit Card#Utility Bill#Food Drink#Fort Wayne City Utilities#N Southtown Crossing#Kiosk#The City Utilities#Venmo
Mashed

Sam's Club Is Basically Giving Away Annual Memberships For Free

As a well-known retailer, Sam's Club aims to appeal to its members by offering free shipping on several items coupled with other benefits, including cash rewards, Sam's Club Credit, free health screenings, and more. The company states on its website that its founder, Sam Walton, prioritized his customers' needs and said, "Our philosophy has always been simple. We are the agents for our customers."
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Customer Repays Kroger Employee's Touching Display Of Generosity

It can be rare these days to find good news among the endless food shortages, rude customers, and worker strikes. Kroger recently fell victim to this aforementioned worker strike as the union is fighting for better pay and safety precautions, in addition to health care benefits. Grocery stores have really been taking hits from all angles, whether it be employees, owners, or even customers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC News

No more familiar faces at the checkout? Why stores are hiring gig workers.

The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
RETAIL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why you'll see more red 'rollback' price signs at Walmart

Expect to see more bright-red "Rollback" signs at Walmart stores as inflation bites, the company said Thursday. Rollbacks, or temporary price reductions on an item, are Walmart's version of a sale. Walmart decides which products to drop prices on based on factors like discounts it receives from suppliers or excess inventory.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Real Reason DoorDash Will Raise McDonald's Restaurant Fees

DoorDash and McDonald's have come to new financial agreement for 2023. According to The Wall Street Journal, the food delivery app will lower the 15.5% base commission that it charges the fast food chain on each order. The new fee will be 14.1% on orders placed by DashPass subscribers or 11.6% on those for non-subscribers. However, if the DoorDash driver has to wait more than four minutes for the food to be ready, the commission will rise to reflect each passing minute. Increased fees go up to 20.1% for subscriber orders or 17.6% for non-subscribers.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Kroger upbeat for 2022 as grocery demand, online deliveries power sales

Kroger forecast annual same-store sales and profit above market expectations on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand for its pick-up and delivery services and sustained home-cooking trends. Kroger has ramped up its online business, from loyalty programs to memberships for unlimited home deliveries, to draw in more customers and retain existing...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Walmart Has a Plan to Take Down Amazon, Target

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stand as Godzilla and King Kong of retail with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report sort standing off to the side as a meaningful player, but not a true contender for the throne. It's a fairly close competition at the top with Walmart delivering $152.9 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter while Amazon delivered $137.4 billion and Target had a respectable, but distant $25.65 billion in total sales as of the third quarter. Target to release fourth quarter results on March 1.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy