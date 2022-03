Sherri Shepherd is trying to squash any drama with Wendy Williams by announcing that she would love to have Wendy on her new show as a guest when she begins production of her own talk show later this year, however, sources close to Williams tell Radar that will never happen, in fact, the only place Sherri will ever be in the presence of Wendy ever again is in court.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO