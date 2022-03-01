Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being 'scrutinised'

It almost feels like a given for a celebrity to have a beauty industry side gig, and yet the news that Scarlett Johansson has joined the fray still comes as something of a surprise. Even more unexpected is the other life change it’s made for: To best market her upcoming “clean” skincare venture, The Outset, the 37-year-old has also joined the masses on social media. And yes, she’s already getting trolled—chiefly by her husband Colin Jost. “Is this the best way to contact you?,” he commented on a closeup of Johansson. “I’m starting a similar brand called "Part of a Face" and would love to use this photo. Thanks."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO