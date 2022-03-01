ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff, Which Includes a Game Management Coordinator

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pbK9_0eStXmGv00

The Vikings' 2022 coaching staff is officially complete. The team announced the hires of six more coaches on Tuesday, as well as the retention of several pieces of Mike Zimmer's 2021 staff.

These are the new additions:

  • Greg Manusky – Inside Linebackers
  • Ryan Cordell – Pass Game Specialist/Game Management Coordinator
  • Steve Donatell – Quality Control - Defense
  • Derron Montgomery – Quality Control - Offense
  • Tony Sorrentino – Assistant WRs
  • A’Lique Terry – Assistant DL

We already knew about Manusky, a veteran coach with 12 years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator and a former special teams ace who spent three years playing for the Vikings in the early 1990s.

The person with the title and background that stand out the most in this third wave of official hires is Cordell. He has experience working in both the front office and on the coaching side with the 49ers and Browns, and he's overlapped with Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both places. The second part of Cordell's title — game management coordinator — is highly intriguing.

Here's what head coach Kevin O'Connell said to beat writers at the combine in Indianapolis about why that role is important:

"One of our critical football philosophy points, we really have a few, but one of them is being situational masters, and that’s a term that you throw out there, what does that mean? It’s an all-encompassing approach to how you handle the situations in games, and that’s a year-round thing. It’s in the spring. We’ll be constantly looking at what we would do in certain situations, having plans for those situations that come up and then you practice them and teach not only your offense but you teach defensively, how you’re going to defend that exact situation."

Cordell will help both in the offseason and during the week in preparing for how players and coaches will handle certain situations. Along with assistant coach Mike Pettine, he'll likely be in communication with O'Connell during games as important decisions come up — things like whether to call a timeout or challenge a play, whether to go for it on fourth down, or how to handle a late-clock situation, for example.

O'Connell also talked about the importance of being smart and effective at the end of the first half and into the start of the second, which was a big issue for the Vikings last season.

Steve Donatell is Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's son. He played linebacker at Wake Forest and was most recently coaching at Stanford.

The Vikings also officially retained assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson, assistant linebackers coach Sam Siefkes, and their entire strength and conditioning staff, in addition to wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Here's the fully completed coaching staff:

  • Head coach: Kevin O'Connell
  • Assistant head coach: Mike Pettine
  • Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips
  • Quarterbacks: Chris O'Hara
  • Assistant quarterbacks: Jerrod Johnson
  • Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins
  • Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell
  • Assistant wide receivers: Tony Sorrentino
  • Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio
  • Pass game specialist/game management coordinator: Ryan Cordell
  • Offensive line: Chris Kuper
  • Assistant offensive line: Justin Rascati
  • Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery
  • Defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell
  • Defensive line: Chris Rumph
  • Assistant defensive line: A'Lique Terry
  • Outside linebackers/pass rush specialist: Mike Smith
  • Inside linebackers: Greg Manusky
  • Assistant linebackers: Sam Siefkes
  • Defensive backs: Daronte Jones
  • Assistant defensive backs: Roy Anderson
  • Defensive quality control: Steve Donatell
  • Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels
  • Assistant special teams: Ben Kotwica
  • Head strength and conditioning: Josh Hingst
  • Assistant strength and conditioning: Derik Keyes
  • Assistant strength and conditioning: Marquis Johnson

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Manusky
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Ryan Cordell
Person
Chris Kuper
NBC Sports

Raiders’ coaching staff includes Deuce Gruden, Jerry Schuplinski

The Raiders announced most of their coaching staff Monday. A tight ends coach is among those still to be filled on Josh McDaniels’ first Las Vegas staff. Jerry Schuplinski will serve as senior offensive assistant this season, bringing 10 years of NFL experience to the post. He served as the quarterbacks coach with the Giants the past two seasons.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering blockbuster, but they might not be done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the NFL world by announcing the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle. According to NFL writer Evan Massey, the Seahawks could keep selling. The team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Gm
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson will return to Seattle in 2022

Russell Wilson may soon be gone, but he’ll be back. Soon. The Seahawks’ home schedule for 2022 includes a visit from the Broncos. Instantly, Wilson’s return to Seattle will become one of the most intriguing and coveted games of the entire 272-game slate. Wilson’s first year in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
271
Followers
652
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy