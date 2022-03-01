ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being 'scrutinised'

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being "scrutinised." The 37-year-old actress - who has who has Rose, seven, with ex- husband Romain Dauriac and Cosmo, seven months, with boyfriend Colin Jost - admitted that she was "protective" of both of her own pregnancies for...

