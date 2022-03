CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – New York City and its five boroughs have served as the mecca of basketball for the better part of a century. A game created by James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts that would later blossom in the Midwest, basketball is a natural fit for the big city grid, carving out small rectangular tracts of asphalt with right angles and metal rims to match its towering skyline.

