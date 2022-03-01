ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The 10 Best Camera Accessories for Your Phone

By Tim Chan and Michael Bizzaco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vJ5b_0eStT5AX00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days when if you wanted to be ready to take high-quality photos, you had to lug around a point-and-shoot camera or digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera in a cushioned camera bag . Now more than ever, our mobile devices are being designed with some of the most cutting-edge camera technology, delivering pictures that any entry- to mid-tier Nikon would have a tough time competing against.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t beef up our phones’ image quality and range of photo features even more by adding the best camera accessories for phones. Here’s how to hack your smartphone camera with a few tips from Rolling Stone .

From Rolling Stone :
While phone camera technology has come a long way in recent years, it still can’t match the sharpness, versatility and clarity that a physical camera provides. For starters, without a decent lens, you’ll never get as wide an image or as close to the action. When recording video, your phone is limited in its scope and range, and its auto-focus will never be as accurate as one on an actual camera.

But that doesn’t mean you have to swap your device for a DSLR camera anytime soon. Unless you’re a professional photographer, there are several camera accessories and add-ons that can upgrade your phone’s photo capabilities — features you probably won’t find on your phone’s built-in camera for another few years.

These top-selling best camera accessories for phones are compatible with both iPhone and Android and let you hack your phone camera to take better photographs, videos and, yes, selfies. Whether you’re shooting your favorite artist at a concert, traveling around the world or just sorting out some options for social media, by adding the best camera accessories for your phone, you can capture high-quality memories like a pro.

1. Joby GorillaPod Compact Tripod

Whether you’re lining up a long exposure shot or attempting to get the whole family gathered for one picture (including yourself), simply propping your phone up against a pile of books or some other conspicuous balancing act won’t cut it. Look no further than the Job GorillaPod Compact Tripod for the best hands- less mobile photography.

This octopus-style tripod boasts a 6-pound weight limit so that it can handle a myriad of devices, including point-and-shoot cameras, DSLRs, monitors, lights, microphones, and of course, mobile phones (must purchase a Goby GripTight mount). With its 360-degree panning bed and 90-degree tilt functions, you’ll be able to frame up some of the most articulate mobile photos your iPhone or Android has ever captured, and the built-in bubble level ensures your device’s lens is perfectly angled.

We especially love the foldable nature of the tripod. Bend its three legs and grip it like a selfie-stick, stand it upright on a table, desk, or other flat surfaces, or wrap it around a tree branch. While some reviewers have noted it’s a bit on the heavy side, it’s certainly not going to break your back on your next hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHR5u_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Joby GorillaPod Compact Tripod

2. Xenvo Shutterbug Remote Control

The selfie lens on your phone never quite captures the image fidelity that most powerful rear-facing cameras have to offer. But it can be nearly impossible to get a perfect selfie shot without using it. That is until you invest in a Xenvo Shutterbug Remote Control.

Utilizing Bluetooth 3.0, the Xenvo remote pairs with most iOS and Android hardware up to 30 feet away and automatically recalls the last device to which it was connected. Once powered on, the blue LED indicator will shine when your phone’s shutter pairs with the remote. The only thing left is to press the big button on the fob to snap a photo or start recording a video.

The generously-sized hole in the design is excellent for clipping the remote to backpacks, belts and key rings, and Xenvo doesn’t skimp on peace-of-mind coverage because a complete lifetime warranty covers every Shutterbug remote. During the initial setup, some reviewers have indicated the remote may have a little bit of trouble properly pairing with particular devices — but after it initially syncs, you’ll be good to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKZAo_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Xenvo Shutterbug Remote Control $18.99 (orig. $25.99) 27% OFF

3. Canon Selphy CP1200 Compact Photo Printer

The Canon Selphy CP1200 is the best camera accessory for your phone if you want instant photo printing from several devices. Once paired to a compatible Wi-Fi network, the CP1200 can quickly print your mobile memories through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app (available for iOS and Android devices), iOS AirPrint, memory cards and USB flash drives.

The printer comes with an ink and paper kit designed to output 18, 36 or 54 photos depending on what layouts you choose (the printer can handle a maximum size of 4 inches by 6 inches — and the image quality is fantastic. We also love the idea of accessing photos from Facebook and Instagram and printing directly through the SELPHY app.

It’s a little heavier than some competing mobile printers, and the optional Canon OEM battery is pretty expensive. Still, we can’t think of a better grab-and-go mobile photo printer when it comes to performance and reliability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hgL3_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Canon Selphy CP1200 Compact Photo Printer $218.00

4. Anker 313 Power Bank

Sometimes you need a quick boost when shooting on-location for an extended period. This 10,000 mAh portable charger from Anker offers some of the fastest charging for mobile devices, and it’s such an easy carry-on addition to whatever photo gear you’ll be lugging around with you during the day.

Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology provides up to 12 watts of hard-hitting power. At the same time, the charger’s trickle-charging mode delivers optimized charging for low-power devices like Bluetooth speakers and earbuds. On a full charge, you can expect close to three full recharges for an iPhone 12, almost two full charges for a Galaxy S21, and a single recharge for an iPad mini.

Compared to other portable chargers, the Anker 313 is slightly short in actual inputs. Yes, there are USB-A, USB-C and micro USB connections, but the USB-C and micro ports are inputs only. Don’t let this deter you, though, for Anker is as sound a name as it gets when it comes to mobile chargers. Just don’t expect to be charging several devices at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1Ix9_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Anker 313 Power Bank $21.99

5. Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light

You’ve taken enough photos with your phone to know the importance of good lighting. You’ve also been to enough parties and events to see everyone from influencers to event photographers using some style of the ring light.

This popular ring light illuminates your sightlines (and your selfies) with three brightness levels and 36 long-lasting LEDs. Unlike your flash, the ring light emits a subtle, softer glow that won’t look harsh or overexposed in photos. Reviewers say it’s also great for videos, especially when grabbing footage at a concert or, say, documenting your meal at a dimly-lit restaurant.

What we like: the ring light is rechargeable using the included charging cable, and it’s designed with scratch-resistant material to protect it from dings and drops. The company also offers a lifetime guarantee. With a 4.4 star rating from more than 12,500 reviews, this is one of the best-reviewed phone camera accessories we found online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWBrN_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light $13.99 (orig. $19.99) 30% OFF

6. Coreal Mobile Phone Chest Mount

Strap on this mobile phone harness and free up your hands on your next shoot. The adjustable chest mount steadies your phone against your body, letting you record video while on the go. Clip the phone chest mount on and adjust the clamp to get your desired shooting angle. You can tap your phone or press the shutter release attachment to begin shooting.

Reviewers say the phone holder locks in tight without worry, and the straps are more comfortable than you think. People have also worn it over jackets for convenient outdoor recording that gets you cool-looking footage while your hands and body stay warm.

Coreal provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not 100% satisfied with the product. The harness also comes with a 12-month warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIQc4_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Coreal Mobile Phone Chest Mount $17.00 (orig. $22.00) 23% OFF

7. Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

A best-seller on Amazon, this $40 hack lets you expand your smartphone’s field of view with a “TruView” 0.45x wide-angle lens. The coated optical glass lenses minimize any lens flare or reflections, and unlike cheaper attachments available, you won’t get that annoying “vignetting” (read: dark corners) in your photos.

The kit comes with a lens clip, rechargeable LED light (so you can use it at night), charging cable, lanyard, case and cleaning cloth. It also includes a 15x macro lens, which magnifies the image in front of you for super crisp, close-up photos. Note: this lens addition works best when closer to your subject; it’s not designed for zooming in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7t2L_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit $44.99

8. Pictar Mark II SmartPhone Camera Grip

Use your smartphone as a real camera with this camera-style handgrip. Get steadier shots with a more natural and familiar grip, and never worry about your phone slipping out of your hand again.

In addition to the sturdy, ergonomic case, the Pictar works like a camera, too, with a shutter button, dials for adjusting brightness, and a rotating “zoom ring” that lets you zoom in and out with just one hand. It also comes with nine pre-set modes that mimic the look and feel of a real camera (think: auto mode, portrait mode, landscape mode and ISO priority mode).

This set includes an adjustable wrist strap and handy carrying case. There is also a discreet socket built into the case for mounting on a tripod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Foi0j_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Pictar Mark II SmartPhone Camera Grip $89.95

9. Zhiyun Smooth 4 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer

Shoot higher-quality footage with less shakiness with this handheld tripod and stabilizer. Unlike other stabilizers in the market, this one comes with “pull and zoom” capability, which lets you zoom in and out without having to touch your screen. The built-in handwheel also enables you to rack focus to achieve more professional-looking shots.

We like Zhiyun’s “Smooth 4” technology that helps track objects, including with much higher precision than your phone alone. Frame the object you want to track on the screen, and the stabilizer can do the rest, never letting it out of its sight. The stabilizer’s integrated control panel also reduces the need to touch the screen, with built-in “hot-key” buttons that put all the main functions at your fingertips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJVrT_0eStT5AX00


Buy: Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $99.00 (orig. $119.00) 17% OFF

10. DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected Camera

This portable device packs the power of a high-end camera into a tiny, lighter-sized package. Attach it to your phone’s lightning port and turn your device into a smart, intuitive digital camera with a 20.2-megapixel lens, a fast f/1.8 aperture and the ability to handle shutter speeds up to 1/20000ths of a second. Your phone screen becomes a digital viewfinder that you can swivel around to get the best shot. A 6-element aspherical lens lets you capture closer, sharper, more accurate images too.

The DxO ONE has its own memory card and battery, so it will never impact your phone’s storage or battery life. It also works on its own as a mini standalone camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyFzd_0eStT5AX00


Buy: DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected Camera $499.99

SPY republished this story with the permission of Rolling Stone. To read the original article, click here .

Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram…

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Blended Whiskey (By Region) To Drink Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Blended American Whiskey Blended Scotch Blended Irish Whiskey Blended Canadian Whisky When most people think about drinking whiskey, the usual suspects come to mind — bourbon, single malt scotch or rye. But the whiskey that most people actually drink, here and all around the world, is blended whiskey. So what does this designation actually mean? Well, it really depends on where the whiskey is being made, because blends are defined differently based on the country in...
DRINKS
SPY

Amazon Has Its Own Secret House Brand of KN95 Face Masks — Now Just $0.60 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has dozens of its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These under-the-radar Amazon KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Saturday, Feb....
SHOPPING
SPY

Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes — And Yes, It’s Running Android

Click here to read the full article. Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around new flagship caliber smartphones. In years past, these types of reveals have been few and far between at MWC, primarily because companies like Samsung and Apple now hold separate events on their own. But if there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro. And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point And Shoot Camera#Mobile Phone#Smart Phone#Ios#Spy Com#Dslr#Nikon#Iphone
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Turntables Make It Easier to Play Your Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s get one thing out of the way: the latest Bluetooth turntables might not be for everyone. Though Bluetooth record players can help cut down on the amount of cords needed to play your vinyl collection, many audiophiles might recommend going with a more traditional turntable setup for the ultimate high-fidelity sound experience. But for someone who wants a convenient and easy way to spin their records right away, there are a ton...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

Turns out the Walmart logo isn't what you think it is

There are some logos designs we see so often that we don't stop to think about what they're actually meant to represent. Sure, some don't require much thought (we're fairly sure the Apple logo is an apple), but others are a little more abstract – like Walmart's. Some assume...
RETAIL
SPY

SPY

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy