Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo rejoins Testament: “Pure brutality awaits”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTestament has a new member: Dave Lombardo. The former Slayer drummer has rejoined Chuck Billy and company after previously playing with the thrash metallers on their 1999 album, The Gathering. “I’ll state the obvious,” Billy says in...

