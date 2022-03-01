Offseason business begins for Andrew Berry, Browns with plenty of questions including Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana is underway, and with it the NFL’s offseason.

Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry spoke Tuesday and was asked about several offseason decisions that await him in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at what he had to say about each of them according to transcripts provided by the Browns.

Receiver Jarvis Landry , who enters the final year of his contract that would pay him nearly $14.9 million but has a cap figure of over $16.3 million, appears on his way to being a cap casualty.

“Jarvis, he has been a productive player for us for the past four years and a big part of helping us turn the tide and everything like that,” Berry told reporters. “The next couple weeks are big for us in terms of assessing the entirety of the roster. Jarvis has been a key veteran for us and a key producer, and we are really grateful for all of that.”

Cutting Landry, who revealed that he returned too early this past season from a high grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise, would result in a cap charge of $1.5 million, a $14.8 million savings.

“I am not going to go into any of our specific planning or anything along those lines, but Jarvis has been a key veteran for us for a number of years,” Berry said.

It sure sounds like a goodbye but Berry is expected to meet with Landry’s agents this week. For Landry to be back this fall, his contract would have to be restructured.

Tight end David Njoku has completed his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in just over two weeks.

“I think you know me well enough that those business considerations I will keep pretty close to the vest and in house,” Berry said. “Any discussions that we have with players or agents, those remain confidential.”

Njoku, selected 29 th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, led the team with four touchdown receptions this past season. His 36 receptions and 475 yards were the second-highest totals in his young career.

“He has come a long way, I would say both on and off the field, and that is a credit to him and how hard he has worked,” Berry said. “David as a player, he still is only 25 years old. I think he is close to maturity, and I think as his opportunities improve, his impact will, as well.”

Will the Browns re-sign Njoku before he hits the market? Not doing so could be a risk.

“I am fine letting guys hit the market under the right circumstances,” Berry said, speaking in generalities about his philosophy. “Sometimes that actually fits a little bit better depending on who the player is, where we are from a cap perspective or what the position is. There are some situations where you do have a high degree of urgency, but each situation is unique. I would not necessarily read into it whether the guy gets done in the free market or goes to market.”

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will also become an unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year prove it deal signed last offseason.

Clowney was the perfect compliment lining opposite of Myles Garrett last season that saw him end the year healthy and record nine sacks, register 19 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss as well as two forced fumbles and batted passes in 14 games.

“Any of our players who are no longer under contract going into the next league year, there is a little bit of uncertainty,” Berry said. “That is just the reality of it. They have gotten to the end of their deals. They have the right to test the market, so to speak. In any given offseason, there are a number of guys where you would like to bring them all back. It does not always work out that way, but we are hopeful to assemble the best team possible in the next few weeks.”

Center JC Tretter also enters the final year of his contract where he is scheduled to be paid $8.235 million in salary and bonuses.

“Like I said for all of these situations on our roster, we work through them over the next couple of weeks,” Berry said. “JC has been a real productive veteran for us. He has been a starter since 2017 for us and played a lot of really good football. We expect him to continue to play some really good football.”

Tretter would be a $9.86 million cap charge in 2022 but cutting him would save $8.235 million in space.

Running back D’Ernest Johnson will become a restricted free agent.

Berry would not say if they have or plan to tender the 2019 undrafted free agent, who has appeared in 49 games and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He ran for a career-high 534 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

“Still working through all of that,” Berry said. “D’Ernest had a great year for us. We will work through that over the next several months.”

Like quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward enters the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2021 Ward demonstrated once again that when healthy he is among the league’s premiere defenders in the secondary. It’s expected that the Browns will make an effort to extend Ward, selected fourth overall in 2018, this offseason.

“We really like Denzel,” Berry said. “Again, those will stay in house. We will see how that plays out over time. He had a great year for us. A home-grown talent. He is obviously a really good guy for us.”