ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Offseason business begins for Andrew Berry, Browns with plenty of questions including Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Jadeveon Clowney

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdYs3_0eStQkBa00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana is underway, and with it the NFL’s offseason.

Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry spoke Tuesday and was asked about several offseason decisions that await him in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at what he had to say about each of them according to transcripts provided by the Browns.

Receiver Jarvis Landry , who enters the final year of his contract that would pay him nearly $14.9 million but has a cap figure of over $16.3 million, appears on his way to being a cap casualty.

“Jarvis, he has been a productive player for us for the past four years and a big part of helping us turn the tide and everything like that,” Berry told reporters. “The next couple weeks are big for us in terms of assessing the entirety of the roster. Jarvis has been a key veteran for us and a key producer, and we are really grateful for all of that.”

Cutting Landry, who revealed that he returned too early this past season from a high grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise, would result in a cap charge of $1.5 million, a $14.8 million savings.

“I am not going to go into any of our specific planning or anything along those lines, but Jarvis has been a key veteran for us for a number of years,” Berry said.

It sure sounds like a goodbye but Berry is expected to meet with Landry’s agents this week. For Landry to be back this fall, his contract would have to be restructured.

Tight end David Njoku has completed his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in just over two weeks.

“I think you know me well enough that those business considerations I will keep pretty close to the vest and in house,” Berry said. “Any discussions that we have with players or agents, those remain confidential.”

Njoku, selected 29 th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, led the team with four touchdown receptions this past season. His 36 receptions and 475 yards were the second-highest totals in his young career.

“He has come a long way, I would say both on and off the field, and that is a credit to him and how hard he has worked,” Berry said. “David as a player, he still is only 25 years old. I think he is close to maturity, and I think as his opportunities improve, his impact will, as well.”

Will the Browns re-sign Njoku before he hits the market? Not doing so could be a risk.

“I am fine letting guys hit the market under the right circumstances,” Berry said, speaking in generalities about his philosophy. “Sometimes that actually fits a little bit better depending on who the player is, where we are from a cap perspective or what the position is. There are some situations where you do have a high degree of urgency, but each situation is unique. I would not necessarily read into it whether the guy gets done in the free market or goes to market.”

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will also become an unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year prove it deal signed last offseason.

Clowney was the perfect compliment lining opposite of Myles Garrett last season that saw him end the year healthy and record nine sacks, register 19 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss as well as two forced fumbles and batted passes in 14 games.

“Any of our players who are no longer under contract going into the next league year, there is a little bit of uncertainty,” Berry said. “That is just the reality of it. They have gotten to the end of their deals. They have the right to test the market, so to speak. In any given offseason, there are a number of guys where you would like to bring them all back. It does not always work out that way, but we are hopeful to assemble the best team possible in the next few weeks.”

Center JC Tretter also enters the final year of his contract where he is scheduled to be paid $8.235 million in salary and bonuses.

“Like I said for all of these situations on our roster, we work through them over the next couple of weeks,” Berry said. “JC has been a real productive veteran for us. He has been a starter since 2017 for us and played a lot of really good football. We expect him to continue to play some really good football.”

Tretter would be a $9.86 million cap charge in 2022 but cutting him would save $8.235 million in space.

Running back D’Ernest Johnson will become a restricted free agent.

Berry would not say if they have or plan to tender the 2019 undrafted free agent, who has appeared in 49 games and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He ran for a career-high 534 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

“Still working through all of that,” Berry said. “D’Ernest had a great year for us. We will work through that over the next several months.”

Like quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward enters the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2021 Ward demonstrated once again that when healthy he is among the league’s premiere defenders in the secondary. It’s expected that the Browns will make an effort to extend Ward, selected fourth overall in 2018, this offseason.

“We really like Denzel,” Berry said. “Again, those will stay in house. We will see how that plays out over time. He had a great year for us. A home-grown talent. He is obviously a really good guy for us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
NFL Analysis Network

Jadeveon Clowney Linked To Cowboys As Possible Free Agency Target

Jadeveon Clowney entered the NFL with a lot of hype surrounding him when he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was expected to be the next best pass rusher in the NFL given his combination of size, skill and athleticism. With free agency about to get underway, the Dallas Cowboys are a team who some think he could land with.
NFL
WTOL-TV

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry noncommittal about Jarvis Landry's future with team

CLEVELAND — Taking to Twitter last week, Jarvis Landry made it clear that he and the Cleveland Browns are at a crossroads. And with all signs pointing to a likely breakup between the Browns and their five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry opted to focus on the past rather than the future when asked about Landry's future with his team.
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Combine#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brian Griese news

While the Monday Night Football broadcast booth is gaining a new analyst in Troy Aikman, it’s also officially losing one in Brian Griese. The former NFL quarterback is leaving ESPN to become the new quarterbacks’ coach for the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Griese and head coach...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Derek Carr reports

The Las Vegas Raiders finished 10-7 and made the NFL playoffs (thanks to a wild final game of the season), which is saying something given all the issues that could have derailed the franchise early on in the 2021-2022 season. A big part of the reason the Raiders were able...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy