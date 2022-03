The observation that 'the fishing's not what it used to be' ranks up there with 'the one that got away' as a story that has crossed over from folk wisdom to folklore. But what if there is truth in it? New research published in Fish and Fisheries suggests that slow but steady degradation of recreational fisheries may be common, and points to actions that anglers and fisheries managers can take to help stabilize and improve fisheries today and for future generations.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO