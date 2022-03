Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Simmons, is being accused of being married to two women at the same time. The bombshell claim came out during a recent trial in connection to an alleged multi-billion-dollar embezzlement scheme. But that is not all, because Leissner was accused of being married to two different women not once, but at two different times throughout his life, which if true would make him a “double bigamist.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO