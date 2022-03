One teenager is dead and another two were injured after a shooting outside of East High School located in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, according to police. The victim who was killed was identified as a 15-year-old male who did not attend East High School, according to police. Both injured victims were females, one 16 years old and the other 18, and both attended the school, police confirmed. They remained in critical condition as of Monday evening.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO