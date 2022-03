My husband is a big fan of bourbon, so when I found out I could get his name on a barrel of bourbon, I had to do it! And the coolest part? It's free to do so!. Maker's Mark is known for its delicious bourbon, and its distillery is located in Kentucky, not too far from the Tri-State, in Loretto, Kentucky. They have a really cool Ambassador Program where you can get your name on a barrel of bourbon.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO