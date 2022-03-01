ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Gun Show Coming to Owensboro March 12 – 13, 2022

By Kat Mykals
 7 days ago
Gun enthusiasts get ready. Kenny Woods Gun Shows will be set up in Owensboro later this month. Whether you are looking for a new handgun or hunting rifle, military surplus, or hunting and outdoor gear, you'll be able to find it at the Kenny Woods Gun Show. When. The...

