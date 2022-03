TAMPA, Fla. -- Much of the early buzz in Yankees camp, both understandably and deservedly, has centered around the top two prospects in the system, shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez. That dynamic duo might be the faces of the next generation, but as important as they are to the future of the franchise, the development of some of the big arms in Tampa right now is just as important for the long-term health of the farm system.

