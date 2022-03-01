AFR 3-1-2022 Hour 2 | NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
Despite the perception that this year’s draft class lacks star power, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will go down in history as one of the most exciting editions we have ever witnessed. Each year, players get bigger, stronger, faster, as the Marvel cast of characters posted some eye-popping numbers.
The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
The LSU Tigers athletics department is under the microscope after receiving a notice Tuesday of allegations that violations occurred in the men's basketball and football programs, according to a report from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. For now, the details of the violations have not been revealed, but ESPN's Pete...
VIDILIA Ga. (WSAV) – Ty Dalley stands as a six-foot-three guard for Vidalia and a prolific scorer. Dalley averaged more than 20 points and six rebounds per game. He also helped carry Vidalia to the elite eight, one of the program’s deepest playoff runs in the past three years. However, the accomplishments on the court […]
Over the weekend, Alex Bowman edged out NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was a thrilling race to say the least. Sunday’s win was the first of the year for Bowman. He managed to get to the finish line before Larson by 0.178 seconds. Following...
LAS VEGAS – NM State’s season came to a conclusion after falling, 54-65, to seventh-seeded Lamar in the opening round of the 2022 WAC Tournament in Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay. From an individual standpoint, Second Team All-WAC honoree Bigue Sarr led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, junior Soufia Inoussa also […]
BROOKLYN — The Clemson University men’s basketball team (17-15, 8-12 ACC) won its fifth straight game as the tenth-seeded Tigers downed 15-seed NC State, 70-64, in the first round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center on Tuesday afternoon. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) recorded his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and pulling down […]
The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
Comments / 0