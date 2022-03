March has arrived bringing us ever closer to springtime in western Montana. Hard to believe we were experiencing record low temperatures just over a week ago. Who am I kidding? That's not "hard to believe." Anyone who has experienced the weather fluctuations here in Montana knows that it can change drastically on an hourly basis, where we can go through all four seasons in a single day. Where your car can have the heater cranked during the morning commute, and your air conditioning on during the commute home. As we teeter on the edge of winter and spring, the fluctuations can get even more extreme. It can become confusing to us humans. Not to mention our friends in nature.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO