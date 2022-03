An unfortunate accident happened over the weekend when a St. Anthony man crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing one person and seriously injuring another. The St. Anthony man is 20 years old and had a blood-alcohol level of .20 when the accident happened. You should never drink and drive ever, but if you're wondering, the legal limit is .08 in Minnesota. He was also drinking under age.

